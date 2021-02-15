Anushka Sharma shares adorable photo with hubby to celebrate first Valentine’s Day as mother

Anushka Sharma shares adorable photo with hubby to celebrate first celebrate first Valentine’s Day as mother

Indian star Anuska Sharma shared a loved-up photo with husband Virat Kohli to mark their first Valentine’s Day as parents following the birth of their daughter in January.



The Sultan actress took to Instagram and shared a perfect photo to wish her better half on Valentine’s Day.

Anushka wrote, “Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos.”

“My valentine every day forever and beyond,” she further said with a heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Anusha and Virat welcomed their first daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021.