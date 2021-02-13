Kangana Ranaut pens cryptic note to directors who ‘abondoned’ her after fame

Kangana Ranaut recently issued a cryptic post where she called out all those directors who decided to leave her hanging at the first sign of commercial success.

The actor took to Twitter to deliver this fateful blow and wrote, “Many of India’s leading filmmakers started their careers with me, when they become successful then they only go after Khans, Kapoors or Kumars. Dear friends when our chief @RazyGhai becomes a top filmmaker please remind him to do women centric films also once in a while #Dhaakad.”

Check it out below:



