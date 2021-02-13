Sonam Kapoor Ahuja showcases her ‘brushed, battered’ self at ‘Blind’ shoot

close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 13, 2021

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 13, 2021
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently showcased her bruised and battered arm over on social media and left fans shell shocked.

The actor shared a glimpse into it all over on Instagram Stories and even added a caption that read, “Bruised and battered but raring to finish the last day of this insanely hard but creatively satisfying film @ shomemak.”

Check it out below:


