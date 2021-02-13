Sonam Kapoor Ahuja showcases her ‘brushed, battered’ self at ‘Blind’ shoot

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently showcased her bruised and battered arm over on social media and left fans shell shocked.



The actor shared a glimpse into it all over on Instagram Stories and even added a caption that read, “Bruised and battered but raring to finish the last day of this insanely hard but creatively satisfying film @ shomemak.”

Check it out below:



