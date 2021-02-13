Ananya Panday shares how she moves on from bad breakups

Ananya Panday spilled the beans about all things love and what she focuses on to get over a breakup

B-Town diva Ananya Panday is getting candid about her heartaches and all that she did to move on from her past breakups.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor spilled the beans about all things love and what she focuses on to get over a past paramour.

Emphasizing on self-love, Ananya told ANI: "Honestly, I always say you should rebound with yourself after a break-up, use the opportunity to fall even more in love with yourself.”

"Treat yourself to a spa day, take a solo trip, dance to every Beyonce and Taylor Swift track, or spend time with friends. I always dance it out after a break-up. This too shall pass and Yeh toh trailer tha, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”

About her past heartbreaks, she said: “I'm very filmy about my breaks-ups. I cry, listen to music, eat chocolate, and think about the tanhai, I need my filmy moment.”