Meera flaunts her culinary skills: WATCH

Famous film star Meera showed off her culinary skills as she cooked ‘desi’ chicken and a soup for her guests at her residence in Lahore.



A video of the Baaji actress is circulating on social media where she is seen cooking ‘desi’ chicken.

In the video Meera says, “I love cooking. I dance and enjoy while cooking.”

Meera further said that she always tries to speak English but often messes up.

People in the video can be heard appreciating Meera for the delicious soup she prepared.

The video has won the hearts of fans on social media.