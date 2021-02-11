Kurulus:Osman: Season 2, episode 18 released

A Turkish TV channel on Wednesday aired the episode 18 of Kurulus:Osman's season 2.

The latest episode would be available for international audiences in a couple of days.



The trailer for new episode of "Kurulus: Osman" was released on Monday. The 30-second teaser shows Osman fighting against his enemies.

A scene shows Kayi woman fighting with their male counterparts against the enemy soldiers.

"Victory belongs to those who stand shoulder to shoulder and march in ranks," the caption accompanying the trailer read.