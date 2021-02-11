close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 11, 2021

Kurulus:Osman: Season 2, episode 18 released

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 11, 2021

A Turkish TV channel on Wednesday aired the episode 18 of Kurulus:Osman's season 2.

The latest episode would be available for international audiences in a couple of days.

The trailer for new episode of "Kurulus: Osman" was released on Monday. The 30-second teaser shows Osman fighting against his enemies.

A scene shows Kayi woman fighting with their male counterparts against the enemy soldiers.

"Victory belongs to those who stand shoulder to shoulder and march in ranks," the caption accompanying the trailer read. 

