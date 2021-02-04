Kim Kardashian lashes out at James Charles over newest ‘TikTok scam’

Kim Kardashian won social media the moment she lashed out on James Charles’s antics.



It all began once Charles took to TikTok and called A-list celebrities and recorded their reactions to being told “I’m too busy to talk.”

The first person Charles contacted was Kris Jenner and after an irked conversation with her he moved on to Lil Nax X, Bebe Rexha, JoJo Siwa, Iggy Azalea and finaly Kim Kardashian who caught onto his little prank and busted him by saying, "What TikTok scam are you doing right now?”

Near the end Charles was left flabbergasted and exclaimed “No! You’re so annoying!”

