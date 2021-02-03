Zac Efron lives in luxury caravan in Australia while filming Stan Original movie Gold

Zac Efron has embraced the Australian lifestyle and got a $140,000 caravan to live while filming Stan Original movie Gold.

Zac Efron, who has been living in Australia for almost a year, seems to have fully embraced life Down Under.

The Hollywood star loved his new lifestyle and camped in the South Australian outback in a Lotus caravan.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 33-year-old shared a chic snap of himself and his new sweet home.

In the photo, Efron is looking like a true Australian as he posed outside the luxury motorhome while smiling for the camera.

'Home sweet home,' he captioned the post on Instagram, then thanked the company which had provided the caravan.



Zac's temporary home features a comfortable double bed, a leather sofa and seating area, pop-up TVs, a cooker and hot water.



The 'High School Musical' star didn't reveal if his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares was accompanying him on set. Zac met Vanessa in the middle of last year when she was working as a waitress at Byron Bay's General Store & Cafe.