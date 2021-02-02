Sonam Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with PDA-filled photo with hubby Anand Ahuja when he proposed her

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who got married to Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, took the trip down memory lane with a loved-up throwback photo from US trip when Anand proposed her back in August 2017.



Taking to Instagram, the Neerja actress posted a PDA-filled photo with Anand and wrote, “Throwback to a wonderful trip where my beautiful husband @anandahuja proposed to me #august2017 #newyork #everydayphenomenal.”

However, Anand corrected Sonam in the comments section of her endearing post and reminded her that the picture was clicked a few weeks later at the birthday party she threw him.

He commented, “A few weeks after this! This was the bday party you threw for me. :)” followed by heart emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018 nearly a year later after he proposed her.

Meanwhile, Sonam is celebrating two years of her film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.



