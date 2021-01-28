close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
BLACKPINK leaves fans breathless with their new dance video ‘Pretty Savage’

BLACKPINK leaves fans breathless with their new dance video ‘Pretty Savage’

The girls from BLACKPINK took social media by storm when they provided international fans a sneak peek into their Pretty Savage music video performance.

The girls sat down for an interview ahead of their upcoming virtual concert on THE SHOW with The Late Late Show host James Corden.

Their preview of Pretty Savage during the appearance instantly blew up all over social media and even the host was left flabbergasted over their moves.

Check it out below:


