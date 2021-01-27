Saif Ali Khan revealed Rani Mukerji’s advice to him when he was dating Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who are one of the most adorable couples in B-Town, tied the knot in 2012 after dating for nearly six years.



The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor was invited as a guest recently in his wifey Kareena’s talk show where he reminisced the time when they were dating.

Saif Ali Khan also revealed his co-star Rani Mukerji’s ‘manly advice’ to him on his romance with Bebo.

“Behave like you are in a relationship with a man”, Rani advised Khan as he was never been out with any fellow showbiz star before.

Saif Ali Khan elaborated Rani’s advice, saying she meant to treat Bebo as an equal and not get into the gender of it.

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, who share great bonds as friends, also collaborated in movies like Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

The two will soon share the screen in Bunti Aur Babli 2 as well.