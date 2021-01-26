close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 26, 2021

Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 26, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan certainly knows how to pull off any look.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the Mehar Posh star could be seen keeping it casual in a white top and simple jewelry.

The stunner looked gorgeous as her makeup enhanced her natural beauty.

Fans were floored with the snap as they showered her with compliments.

Take a look:



