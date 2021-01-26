Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan certainly knows how to pull off any look.
In her most recent post on Instagram, the Mehar Posh star could be seen keeping it casual in a white top and simple jewelry.
The stunner looked gorgeous as her makeup enhanced her natural beauty.
Fans were floored with the snap as they showered her with compliments.
Take a look: