Mahira Khan congratulates Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has congratulated newlywed Bollywood couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha.



The Coolie No.1 actor turned to Instagram and shared more dazzling pictures with wifey from their wedding ceremony on Monday.

The loved-up snaps of Varun and Natasha also caught the attention of Mahira Khan.

The Zero actress commented on Varun’s post, saying “Mubaaaaarakk (Congratulations)” followed by heart emoticons.

Varun tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend Natasha in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, January 24.

Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages after he posted the pictures from the wedding.