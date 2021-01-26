Katrina Kaif congratulates Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Katrina Kaif on Monday took to social media to send her best wishes to Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, who tied the knot on Sunday.

The "Bharat" actress shared a picture of the couple to her Instagram stories with a caption that read: "Congratulations my dear [email protected] & @natashadalal88... here's to forever and ever and so much happiness."

Varun got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha at the Mansion House in Alibaug. There was no official announcement made by the couple as they wanted to keep the wedding a private affair.

