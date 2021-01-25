close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 25, 2021

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding snaps leave fans floored

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 25, 2021

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan left fans gushing after he shared snaps of his wedding festivities with Natasha Dalal.

Taking to Instagram, the Coolie No. 1 star shared some gorgeous photos of the celebrations where the couple could be seen very ecstatic and in love.

In one photo, the actor was seen giving a tender kiss to his wife as she smiled beautifully.

Fans were gushing over the adorable couple as they showered them with love and compliments on their big day.

Take a look:



