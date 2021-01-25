close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
Web Desk
January 25, 2021

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor leave fans floored with PDA-filled photo

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 25, 2021

Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor certainly are the epitome of the ultimate  relationship.

They often share adorable photos of themselves, leaving fans wanting for more.

This time it was no different as Ayeza took to Instagram to turn up the heat with a PDA-filled snap of herself and her hubby.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star can be seen having her arms locked around her husband lovingly as they stare at each other.

Fans were left floored with the adorable photo as they showered the couple with compliments.

Take a look:



