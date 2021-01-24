Varun Dhawan’s car met with an accident amidst wedding festivities

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan’s car was met with an unfortunate accident while he was on his way to the wedding venue, it was reported on Saturday.

While no major damage was reported to the car or to the passengers, fans were left concerned for the groom-to-be as the reports emerged right in the midst of his wedding festivities.

According to Times of India, the accident had occurred in Alibaug where the Student of the Year actor had been driving to reach his wedding venue to attend his bachelor party, arranged by his friends.

Reports reveal that Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal will be exchanging garlands in an intimate ceremony with as many as 50 people on the guest list.

The couple has also taken strict safety measures to ensure the gathering remains COVID-free.