Shah Rukh Khan: ‘As long as there is pink in the world, it will always be a better place'

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan gave fans major weekend vibes as he shared a dashing photo of himself with a sweet message on Friday.

Shah Rukh was looking stunning with long hair in a plain black tee and blue jeans. The heartthrob also wore a hat to complete his dapper look.

In the picture he shared on social media, the superstar is seen aiming at the pink ball while playing billiards.

He captioned the stunning post: ‘As long as there is pink in the world, it will always be a better place...’

Shah Rukh Khan tried to give a message to his fans, who understood and admired the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor for his heartwarming words.

Pink usually symbolizes youth, good health, and playfulness. It's the flush of first love and stands for nurturing femininity.

Pink is also used as the symbolic color of the movement to support breast cancer research, and people think of pink as an innocent, cheerful color.

Khan, who lives in hearts of his admirers, is also loved for his crisp sense of humour and brilliant intellects.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s 'Pathan'. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.