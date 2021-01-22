close
Fri Jan 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 22, 2021

Ayeza Khan turns up the heat with her latest snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 22, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is known for dropping jaws with her gorgeous looks.

Her latest post on Instagram was no different as she wowed fans with a gorgeous photo of herself basking in the evening sun.

In the post, the Mehar Posh star could be seen keeping it casual in a pair of blue jeans and a white top, which she finished off with a pair of sunnies.

The diva could be seen sporting her hair in gorgeous waves as she posed for the camera.

To no surprise, fans were blown away by her beauty as they showered her with compliments.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz