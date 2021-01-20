Mira Rajput gets candid about pregnancy journey with Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput spilled the beans about her experience with pregnancy with hubby Shahid Kapoor.

Speaking in an interview with Zoom TV, Mira became candid about her journey with pregnancy and how the Kabir Singh star helped her.

"Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same," she said.

She added that her mother and sister also played a pivotal role in her journey as they helped her both mentally and physically.

"Traditional tips from mom and sisters along with my own love for yoga, helped me stay confident both mentally and physically during both Misha and Zain. Moreover, listening to your body and developing a healthy routine helped me," she added.