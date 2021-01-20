close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 20, 2021

Sara Ali Khan drops jaws as she takes vacations in Maldives

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 20, 2021

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan is no stranger to luxury vacations and this time was no different.

Taking to her Instagram, the Coolie No 1 star shared gorgeous snaps of herself beaching in the Maldives.

The stunner could be seen dipping her toes in the sand as she basked in the sun and enjoyed the vast blue ocean.

Sara could be seen striking multiple poses in the gorgeous location, wearing a multi-coloured two-piece which consisted of a crop top and a flowy skirt.

Fans were left mesmerised by the starlet as they showered her with love and compliments.

"Sandy Toes & Sunkissed Nose," the caption read.

Take a look:



