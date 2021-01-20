Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor tease new project together

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan and her husband Danish Taimoor teased a new project together with their latest posts.
The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared her stunning picture with caption “Coming soon...#tvc2021”
She also posted a dazzling snap with Danish and captioned it, “Coming soon” without elaborating further.
Danish also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted the same picture with same caption.
In the adorable photo, the celebrity couple gave major winter vides.