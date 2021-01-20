close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
January 20, 2021

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor tease new project together

Wed, Jan 20, 2021
Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan and her husband Danish Taimoor teased a new project together with their latest posts.

The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared her stunning picture with caption “Coming soon...#tvc2021”

She also posted a dazzling snap with Danish and captioned it, “Coming soon” without elaborating further.

Danish also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted the same picture with same caption.

In the adorable photo, the celebrity couple gave major winter vides.

