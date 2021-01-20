Saif Ali Khan sheds light on his secrets to bringing characters to life on set: ‘Its initially scary’

Renowned A-lister and one of Bollywood’s hottest big shots, Saif Ali Khan recently decided to spill the beans behind his secrets to making “films fun.”



The actor touched upon the atmosphere on set during his interview with Mid-Day and was quoted saying, “Getting back to work was initially scary. The producers did their best to maintain a safe environment.”

In regards to his tips on making roles come to life the Saif revealed, "I will play an idealistic cop, so I will have to find a way to make him fun. But it will be a refreshing change to portray the good guy."

For those unaware, Vikram Vedha is a remake of a 2017 classic Tamil thriller and is said to hit mainstream by the middle of 2021.