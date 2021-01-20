Dwayne Johnson's upcoming family sitcom Young Rock's official cast photos unveiled

The Rock's admirers will surely be excited to get a look at Dwayne Johnson's extraordinary rise to superstardom on the upcoming family sitcom 'Young Rock'.

NBC has released series of cast photos recreating some of the 48-year-old star's most nostalgic looks.

In one of the pictures, actor Uli Latukefu - who's Playing Johnson's 18 to 20-year-old self on Young Rock - posed dead center with his arms crosses.

The actor sported the tight fitting top and a pair of high waisted jeans.

He also wore the same glistening gold chain and leather fanny pack that Johnson donned in the original snapshot, which was taken in 1996.



Latukefu posed alongside Joseph Lee Anderson, who plays Dwayne's father Rocky Johnson, and Stacey Leilua, who plays Dwayne's mother Ata Johnson.

On Saturday, Dwayne shared the first official teaser trailer for Young Rock, which gave fans a taste of Adrian, Bradley, and Uli's portrayals of the Jumanji Star.

