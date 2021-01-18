Deepika Padukone drops jaws in stunning photoshoot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
B-Town diva Deepika Padukone left tongues wagging when she shared a snap of herself from a recent photoshoot.
Taking to Instagram, the Paadmavat star stunned in blue as she struck a pose.
In the caption, the star expressed gratitude for being on cover of Femina magazine and shared how it was part of her childhood.
"As a young girl growing up, @feminaindia is the only magazine I saw my mother read. Timeless & Iconic! Thank You for the feature," the caption read.
It was no surprise that she was showered with praises for her gorgeous looks.
Take a look: