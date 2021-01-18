'Big Boss' talent manager Pista Dhakad dies in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood stars are paying tribute to talent Pista Dhakad, who died in a road accident on Friday.
Pista died in the accident near Film City while returning home from the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar shoot.
Sharing a picture with Pista on Twitter, Salman Khan wrote, “Rest in peace Pista…”
Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "Its just too tragic .. ever smiling,ever helpful #PistaDhakad U will be missed. [sic]"