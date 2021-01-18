'Big Boss' talent manager Pista Dhakad dies in road accident

Bollywood stars are paying tribute to talent Pista Dhakad, who died in a road accident on Friday.

Pista died in the accident near Film City while returning home from the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar shoot.

Sharing a picture with Pista on Twitter, Salman Khan wrote, “Rest in peace Pista…”

Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "Its just too tragic .. ever smiling,ever helpful #PistaDhakad U will be missed. [sic]"



