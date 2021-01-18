close
Sun Jan 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
January 18, 2021

'Big Boss' talent manager Pista Dhakad dies in road accident

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 18, 2021

Bollywood stars are paying tribute to talent Pista Dhakad, who died in a road accident on Friday.

Pista died in the accident near Film City while returning home from the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar shoot.

Sharing a picture with Pista on Twitter, Salman Khan wrote, “Rest in peace Pista…”

Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "Its just too tragic .. ever smiling,ever helpful #PistaDhakad U will be missed. [sic]"


Latest News

More From Bollywood