Ananya Panday wishes to copy Kendall Jenner?

B-Town diva Ananya Panday voiced her desire to want to emulate American supermodel Kendall Jenner's looks.
Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a few snaps from a recent photoshoot.
Sporting minimal makeup, the Student of the Year 2 actress seemed to draw similarities with her style.
In one photo she even pulled back her eyes, mimicking the model's fox-like face.
"Wannabe @kendalljenner," she captioned the post.
