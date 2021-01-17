Ananya Panday wishes to copy Kendall Jenner?

B-Town diva Ananya Panday voiced her desire to want to emulate American supermodel Kendall Jenner's looks.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a few snaps from a recent photoshoot.

Sporting minimal makeup, the Student of the Year 2 actress seemed to draw similarities with her style.

In one photo she even pulled back her eyes, mimicking the model's fox-like face.

"Wannabe @kendalljenner," she captioned the post.

Take a look:







