Sun Jan 17, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 17, 2021

Ananya Panday wishes to copy Kendall Jenner?

Sun, Jan 17, 2021

B-Town diva Ananya Panday voiced her desire to want to emulate American supermodel Kendall Jenner's looks.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a few snaps from a recent photoshoot.

Sporting minimal makeup, the Student of the Year 2 actress seemed to draw similarities with her style.

In one photo she even pulled back her eyes, mimicking the model's fox-like face.

"Wannabe @kendalljenner," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



