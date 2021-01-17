Nora Fatehi drops jaws in recent snap

Famed dancer Nora Fatehi can not only bust some serious moves but also slay in the fashion department.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner dropped jaws with her latest snap where she could be seen stepping out in style.

She seemed to be embracing her inner Parisian girl as she donned for a chic yet casual outfit which consisted of a Louis Vuitton sweater and handbag.

Her look was finished off with jeans, black heels and a camel coat.

Fans were floored by her stylish outfit as they showered her with compliments.

Take a look:







