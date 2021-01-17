close
Sun Jan 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 17, 2021

Maya Ali's latest snap leaves fans swooning

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 17, 2021

Pakistani actress Maya Ali loves to steal her fans’ hearts with adorable pictures on Instagram.

Her most recent post was no different as she was seen giving an adorable baby a loving kiss.

The diva opted for a sunny yellow sweater with jeans, complimenting her.

"Miss home," she captioned the post.

Her photo left fans swooning over the adorable little guy and Maya of course, with many assuming that she has baby fever.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz