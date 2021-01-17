Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her beautiful new home

Bollywood diva Kareeena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, shared a glimpse of her beautiful new house.



The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and shared the photo of her room.

The latest photo of Kareena’s new home showed one edge of her canopy bed, dark hardwood floors, a glass door with grid panelling which opens to a terrace area.

She posted the picture with caption, “Door to new beginnings” followed by heart emoticons.

Fans and friends congratulated Kareena and Saif for their beautiful home.



Kareena’s sister Karisma also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted a picture with the sibling from the new home. She wrote, “New beginnings always special. #specialevening #familylove.”



