Amitabh Bachchan brutally slammed over tweet on Kohli, Anushka Sharma's daughter

Amitabh Bachchan had turned to his Twitter with a well-intentioned tweet congratulating Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was subjected to quite a lot of backlash recently over a supposedly innocent remark.

The veteran star had turned to his Twitter with a well-intentioned tweet congratulating Indian team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma after they recently welcomed their daughter.

"T 3782 - An input from Ef laksh ~ "... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain?" he wrote.

While some appreciated the humour of his post, it also managed to ruffle quite a few feathers.

"With due respect, it's a National cricket team. The players, whether men or women, are selected based on their talent. Selection is not done based on who is their father or mother. Kindly, don't confuse it with Bollywood entertainers and Nepotism,” wrote one user.

"You want have nepotism even in cricket? This sports where only talents speaks unlike bully wood (bollywood)," another said slamming the actor.

"You think like Bollywood now cricket will also be ruled by nepotism let the talent come in do whatever you are doing in Bollywood because cricket needs dedication," a third chimed in.