Alia Bhatt beats Katrina Kaif in popularity

Katrina Kaif is less popular than Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, a look at their social media accounts suggests.

The three top Bollywood divas have dated Ranbir Kapoor during the last decade.

After his breaks ups with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, the son of late Rishi Kapoor started dating Alia.

The love-birds are expected to tie the knot this year. Fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between the three divas as far as their work is concerned.

In terms of social media popularity, Deepika Padukone has the highest number of followers on Instagram. She is followed by more than 52 million people on the Facebook-owned app.

Alia Bhatt trails behind Deepika with more than 50 million followers. Katrina Kaif is less popular than both of her competitors in terms of social media following as she lags behind Deepika and Alia with 46 million followers on Instagram.