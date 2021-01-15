Rajkummar Rao fanboys over Shah Rukh Khan: ‘He made me want to join’

Rajkummar Rao recently gushed over the love he has for fellow Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his enormous impact upon his career.

The star shed light on it all during his interview with Times of India. There he was quoted saying, "I am an actor because of Shah Rukh sir. Seeing him on screen made me want to join the industry because I could connect with his journey.”

“He taught me that if you have a dream and if you’re ready to work hard, the dream will come true. We all know how charming he is and how he makes everyone feel special. There is so much to learn from him be it on-screen or off it."

It was only after Queen amassed extreme success that Rao’s dream of meeting SRK in person came true. He detailed the moment during a candid chat with the publication and admitted, “I was shooting in Mehboob. And I heard that Shah Rukh sir was also shooting there. So I thought this was my chance––maybe I could go meet him. I sent a message across to him––I didn’t think he’d know me, but, he called me to his trailer – he knew my entire bio!"

He concluded by saying, “He made me feel so special. I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters...and now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like?”