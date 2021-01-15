Imran Abbas 'honoured' to be included in '100 Most Beautiful Faces List' of 2020

There is no doubt that Pakistani actor Imran Abbas is a sight to be seen so it doesn't raise eyebrows when he is named in the 100 Most Beautiful Faces List.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared the news, adding that he was "honoured" to be part of the enviable ranking.

Fans were quick to congratulate the actor for the win, agreeing that it was well deserved.

Part of the list includes other stars like Harry Styles, Cole Sprouse and Shawn Mendes.

