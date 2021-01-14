close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
January 14, 2021

Ayeza Khan's take on sporty style will inspire you

Thu, Jan 14, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is not only known for her talent on screen but also with her fashion sense. 

She switched things up from the usual glamorous looks and took on a sporty vibe in her most recent post.

In the picture, she can be seen rocking a baby pink track suit with white sneakers.

She put her natural beauty on display as she opted for subtle makeup and a loose ponytail.

Fans were quick to shower the Mehar Posh star for the enviable style.

Take a look:



