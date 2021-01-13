Sana Javed gives fans glimpse of her glamorous side as she shares new snap

Pakistan's versatile actress Sana Javed has stunned fans as she shared her glamorous snap on Instagram, looking gorgeous in chic outfit.



The 'Khani' actress looked glam in the latest photo, sporting a winter outfit and glasses. She left her brunette locks loose and let them cascade on her face. She also added a slick of make-up to enhance her pretty look.

Sana Javed, who tied the knot with Umair Jaswal in an intimate ceremony in October, shared her glamours photo on Instagram. Fans couldn’t help but compliment the stunner for her charming looks and chic outfit.



Umair Jaswal's sweetheart made her acting debut with a minor role in the acclaimed television series Shehr-e-Zaat, Javed had her first major role in the mega-hit drama Pyarey Afzal and received praise for her outstanding performance in Khani.



Sana Javed is an impressive personality and her stunning looks always spellbound her admirers with each snap from her styling session.