Wed Jan 13, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 13, 2021

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan shares loved-up throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 13, 2021
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan shares loved-up throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a loved-up throwback photo with hubby Saif Ali Khan from their courtship days and fans can’t stop gushing over it.

Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz actress shared the photo taken in 2007 years before she got married to Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena captioned the photo, “Throwing it way back... Circa '07, Jaisalmer” followed by heart emoticon.

The mom-to-be actress herself is amazed looking at her size-zero waist. She wrote, “Ooooooh that waistline... I’m talking about mine, not saifus #TakeMeBack.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.a

