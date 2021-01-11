Sarah Khan wins hearts with dreamy, ethnic look

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Sarah Khan is always winning fans' hearts with her gorgeous looks on Instagram.
Taking to the social media site, the stunner was seen sporting a gorgeous white, ethnic attire.
The look was finished with a pop of colour as she opted to wear a pair of red heels and glitzy earrings.
Fans complimented her beauty as she stunned in the dreamy look.
The dive said that she "felt like a fairytale wearing this beautiful white dress" which certainly is true.
Take a look: