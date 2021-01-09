close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 9, 2021

Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 09, 2021

Katrina Kaif on Saturday took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to two of her friends and colleagues in Bollywood.

The Indian actress shared a picture of Farhan Akhtar, who turned 47 today and wrote, "Happiest birthday Farhan Akhtar wish u the best one ever."

The "Bharat" actress then shared a photo Farah Khan to wish the filmmaker on her 56th birthday.

