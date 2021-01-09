Saif Ali Khan wants to spend more time with Kareena and their second-born, will join shoot of ‘Adipurush’ post paternity break

Bollywood actor and producer Saif Ali Khan will join the shoot of his upcoming film Adipurush post paternity break as his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan is due to give birth to their second baby in March.



Indian media quoting Adipurush director Om Raut reported that father-to-be Saif wants to spend plenty of time with his wife and newborn and will join the shoot of the film in the last week of March.

Om also confirmed that Adipurush goes on floors this month.

The filmmaker also said that Saif Ali Khan, who will essay the role of an antagonist once again, and Prabhas have been prepping for the film extensively for the last three-four months.

“From where I see it, Saif sir is on paternity leave and will join the shoot sometime in March this year.”

Saif Ali Khan is currently in Jaisalmer for the next schedule of shooting of Bhoot Police.