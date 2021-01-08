Maya Ali drops jaws as she stuns in red, ethnic attire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Maya Ali is always serving looks on her Instagram handle and her latest post was no different.
In the social media site, the stunner shared dazzling photos of herself in a jaw-dropping red dress.
The Mann Mayal star looked like a dream as she stuck poses, smiling from ear-to-ear.
Even her friend and actress Saba Qamar commented heart emojis.
Take a look: