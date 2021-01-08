close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
Remo D’Souza flexes muscles at the gym after health scare

Remo D’Souza flexes muscles at the gym after health scare

Renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza took to social media recently and showcased his return to the gym following a sudden health scare.

The choreographer to the stars captioned a video of himself hitting the gym, all while plugged up to a few machines over his chest. The caption alongside his post read, “’The comeback is always STRONGER than the setback’ just started today:) slowly but surely:)))”

Check it out below:


