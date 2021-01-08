Remo D’Souza flexes muscles at the gym after health scare

Renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza took to social media recently and showcased his return to the gym following a sudden health scare.



The choreographer to the stars captioned a video of himself hitting the gym, all while plugged up to a few machines over his chest. The caption alongside his post read, “’The comeback is always STRONGER than the setback’ just started today:) slowly but surely:)))”

Check it out below:



