Remo D’Souza flexes muscles at the gym after health scare

Renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza took to social media recently and showcased his return to the gym following a sudden health scare.
The choreographer to the stars captioned a video of himself hitting the gym, all while plugged up to a few machines over his chest. The caption alongside his post read, “’The comeback is always STRONGER than the setback’ just started today:) slowly but surely:)))”