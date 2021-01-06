close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
January 6, 2021

Katrina Kaif gives a sneak peak to gym routine

Wed, Jan 06, 2021

B-Town diva Katrina Kaif is not only famous for dazzling on the screen but also for her fit physique.

However, it does not come easy as it means a rigourous gym routine and diet.

Sharing a snippet of her exercise, the Bang Bang! star showed what a typical leg day looks like in a video post on Instagram.

She can be seen doing some step up exercises with weights.

She had her full strength on display as she did the workout continuously without any hesitation.

Fans were taken aback by her stamina as she was showered with praises.

Take a look:



