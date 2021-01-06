Did The Weeknd get plastic surgery? Check out his ‘creepy’ new look

The Weeknd, born as Abel Tesfaye, showed off his dramatically altered face

Canadian rapper The Weeknd dropped jaws after he debuted a completely new look in his latest music video.

With the bandages now off, the rapper, 30, born as Abel Tesfaye, showed off his dramatically altered face in the freshly-dropped Save Your Tears music video.

Soon after he showed off his face in the new video, The Weeknd became one of the top trending topics on Twitter with fans wondering what happened to him.

To freak fans out some more, the Blinding Lights crooner turned to his Instagram and shared a selfie with his transformed face.

However, Daily Mail reported that fans need to not fret as the new look of the rapper is simply him wearing prosthetics.



He earlier made headlines back in 2020 when he arrived at the American Music Awards with his face covered in bandages.