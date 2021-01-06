Will aim for harmony in observing Ramazan, Eid across Pakistan: Maulana Khabeer Azad

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. — Still from YouTube video

LAHORE: Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, the newly appointed chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, said that he will try his best to bring harmony in observing Ramazan and celebrating Eid in the country in the years to come.



The entire nation will observe fasting on the same days and also celebrate Eid on one day, he said.

He called on Jamaat-e-Islaami leader Sirajul Haq and expressed his condolences on the sad demise of his mother.

Sirajul Haq congratulated Maulana Azad on becoming the chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and assured him of his full cooperation.

Azad also held a meeting with the provincial minister of Auqaf (Trust) Saeed-ul-Hasan Shah and said that he will bring an improvement in the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and take all schools of thought forward together.

The minister also congratulated him for assuming charge as chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.