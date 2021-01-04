NAB has turned into an institution 'beyond anyone's control' says Saleem Mandviwalla

Deputy chairman of Senate Saleem Mandviwalla speaking during a press conference. Photo: Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Monday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has turned into an institution which is "beyond anyone's control," adding that the Senate and the Parliament should "seek a solution to end this misuse of power."

Mandviwalla was addressing the Senate's session on Monday during which he also said that the assets of NAB's personnel should be checked "because everyone is accountable and no one is above the law."



According to a report by Geo News, Mandviwalla maintained that whenever the NAB launches a probe into anyone's businesses, it provides the information to media outlets to malign the concerned person's reputation first and starts investigating the matter later.

"I have received more than a hundred complaints against the NAB, all in written form," he said. "Many federal secretaries also called me to say that they do not wish to work with NAB anymore."

He added that these are some "very serious issues," and they "must not be taken lightly."

Shedding light on the "numerous human rights abuses [allegedly] committed by NAB," Saleem Mandviwalla added that several people have passed away while they were in the bureau's custody.

"I have had meetings with the families of those who passed away in NAB's custody and I will meet them again. People who have been imprisoned are writing letters to me to help them get justice," he said, adding that the former Controller General of Accounts Khurram Humayun committed suicide after telling his family friends that he was really upset after NAB filed a corruption reference against him.

He also revealed that PPP senator Sherry Rehman's ex-husband was forced by NAB to record a statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure with reference to section 145 of Evidence Act.

"Is NAB above the law? I suggest there should be an investigation into the assets of NAB's personnel. Their degrees and domiciles should also be checked," Mandviwalla stressed.

Speaking about how NAB treated him and accused him of being involved in corruption, Mandviwalla said that everyone was surprised when "NAB hurled baseless allegations against the deputy chairperson of Senate."

"When the NAB probed me for alleged benami transactions, they recorded everything. I demand them to hand the footage over to media so that everyone could see what actually happened," Saleem Mandviwalla said.

He added that if the courts ever decide to punish him, he would be ready for that if he is found guilty.

"It is not about me, but we have to do something about NAB's behaviour for the sake of this country," Mandviwalla maintained.