Sun Jan 03, 2021
January 4, 2021

Action to be taken against over 2,500 illegal petrol pumps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to take action against more than 2,500 illegal petrol pumps in the province.

According to the Ministry of Interior, petrol is being sold without an NOC (no-objection certificate) at 1,153 petrol pumps in the province.

Spokesperson of KP government Kamran Bangash said that an operation against the illegal petrol pumps will be launched from next week.


