Katrina Kaif turns out to be 'The Queen's Gambit' fan

Katrina Kaif spent Friday night watching some Netflix movies. The Bollywood diva on Saturday took to social media to share her favorite moments from one of the shows "The Queen's Gambit".

The "Bharat" actress posted a picture of her TV screen and wrote, ""One of my favorite moments in film this year- When the stone melts," she wrote and concluded her caption with hashtag #queensgambit.

The Queen's Gambit is a 2020 American coming-of-age period drama miniseries based on Walter Tevis's 1983 novel of the same name. It was created for Netflix by Scott Frank and Allan Scott.





