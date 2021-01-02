Nawazuddin Siddiqui sheds light on what helped him achieve success

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently shed light on everything he learned during some of his most painful years.



The actor began by telling Times of India, “In my journey, I spent 12 years struggling. Finally, I started doing small roles and now, thank god, in 2012 Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kahaani, Talaash and other films released, and the journey absolutely changed."

"There were ups and downs in the beginning. The times of struggles cannot be forgotten. I have learned a lot from those times. too.”

He concluded by saying, “I experienced a lot of things then and it has helped me today. A man can also learn if the time is bad. I have learned a lot from that time (phase), and that is helping me today.”