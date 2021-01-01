Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome 2021 in style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed new year in style as they shared their unseen childhood photos with their mothers alongside "a letter for 2021" on new Archewell website.

Saying goodbye to 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted "a letter for 2021" on the website of their foundation Archewell. The couple delighted fans as they also shared their sweet photos with moms.



In one snap, Harry is seen sitting on the shoulders of the late mother Princess Diana, while in the other one, Meghan is spotted smiling alongside her mom, Doria Ragland.



Referencing their beloved son Archie, the Sussexes wrote: "I am my mother's son. And I am our son's mother."

"Together, we bring you Archewell. We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike," Meghan and Harry added.

They confessed, "It can be easy to lose sight of this" perspective, especially "in the face of fear, struggle and pain." However, Meghan and Harry assured the people to stay committed for bringing good to the world.

The beloved pair also highlighted their love for each other as they penned: "Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action."

The Duke and Duchess also encouraged their followers, saying: "We invite you to join us. As we build a better world, One act of compassion at a time."

Meghan and Harry also introduced Archewell Audio, as they said good-bye to 2020 and welcomed new year with with good hopes and resolves.